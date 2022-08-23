Durand Cup: East Bengal start with goalless draw

Kolkata

A new-look but profligate East Bengal played out a goalless draw against Indian Navy in Durand Cup clash. Meanwhile, Trau FC beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 here today.

New York

Ankle injury rules Zverev out of the upcoming US Open

Alexander Zverev, the 2020 US Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle. Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinals match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

Lille (France)

Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record

Kylian Mbappe scored after just eight seconds of play to claim the joint-fastest goal in the history of the French league. Mbappe found the net at the start of a 7-1 win for Paris Saint-Germain over Lille on Sunday.

Madrid

Lewandowski gets birthday gift, scores 2 in Barca’s win

Robert Lewandowski left his mark with a pair of goals on his 34th birthday, and Barcelona saw its high-profile attack finally click in a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad for their first victory of the season.

New Delhi

Goel wins 2nd rapid fire pistol trials, Hazel tops in rifle

Uttarakhand’s Ankur Goel won the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event for his second title at the selection trials today. In Bhopal, Haryana’s Hazel won her second women’s 10m air rifle trials.

New Delhi

Indian men’s U-18 volleyball team wins bronze

The Indian men’s volleyball team won bronze medal by defeating South Korea 25-20 25-21 26-28 19-25 15-12 in the Asian U-18 Championship in Tehran today. — Agencies