Durand Cup: East Bengal topple Mumbai City FC

Kolkata: East Bengal got the better of Mumbai City FC 4-3 to end an otherwise disappointing campaign in the Durand Cup on a positive note here today. Also, Army Red stunned Hyderabad FC 1-0.

Bengaluru

Patidar leads the way for India A vs New Zealand A

Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran served a timely reminder to the national selectors with a fine hundred but in-form Rajat Patidar’s blazing 170 not out stole the show as India A reached 492/4 against New Zealand A on the third day of the first unofficial Test.

Boston (Massacusetts)

LIV Series: Lahiri cards 4-under to remain tied-5th

Anirban Lahiri carded a bogey-free 4-under 66 that placed him at tied-fifth at the end of second round in the fourth event of the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series. Lahiri had four birdies and zero bogeys at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston.

Forso (Denmark)

Shubhankar, Aman Gupta make cut in Denmark

India’s Shubhankar Sharma endured a torrid back nine, that included a double-bogey on the 18th hole, but still made the cut at the Made in HimmerLand tournament on the European Tour here. Sharma and Aman Gupta are tied-61. Agencies