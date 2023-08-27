Durand Cup: FC Goa thrash Chennaiyin to enter semis

Guwahati

Former champions FC Goa marched into the 132nd Durand Cup football tournament semifinals, defeating Chennaiyin FC 4-1, here today. Carl Mchugh (30th minute), Carlos Martinez (37th), Noah Sadoui (90+1st) and Victor Rodriguez (90+3d) were the goalscorers for the Goan side.

Kolkata

Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh to be part of Asian Games camp

The Asian Games-bound Indian men’s chess team, which includes World Cup silver medallist GM R Praggnanandhaa along with three other quarterfinalists, will undergo a four-day tactical camp here from August 30. The team is led by head coach legendary GM Boris Gelfand.

Geneva

FIFA suspends Spain football federation prez Rubiales

FIFA suspended Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales from office on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final, which included kissing a player on the lips without her consent.

San Jose (California)

Brilliant Biles in control at US Championships

Simone Biles delivered a stunning performance at the US Gymnastics Championships here on Friday to take the lead with 59.30 points and stay on course for a record eighth national title.

VIGO

Real’s Bellingham scores again to secure win at Celta

Real Madrid’s new signing Jude Bellingham scored in the second half to earn his side a third straight win as they beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in La Liga on Friday. — Agenices

#Football