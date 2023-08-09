Durand Cup: FC Goa thump Shillong Lajong 6-0

Guwahati: Noah Sadaoui registered the second hat-trick of the tournament as FC Goa began their Durand Cup campaign with a 6-0 rout of Shillong Lajong here today. Apart from Noah, Rowllin Borges, Victor Rodriguez and Carlos Martinez were the other scorers.
New Delhi
India drawn against hosts Malaysia in Merdeka Cup
The Indian football team have been drawn against hosts Malaysia in the semifinals of the Merdeka Cup after the draw ceremony was held by the Malaysia Football Association today. The match will take place on October 13. Palestine were drawn against Lebanon in the other semifinal.
Chandigarh
Four new additions to Kheda Watan Punjab Deya
Four new disciplines will be included in the second edition of Punjab Government’s Kheda Watan Punjab Deya, to be organised later this year. Cycling, equestrian, rugby and volleyball (smashing) have been added to make it a total of 34 events. The competitions will be held in different age groups — from Under-14 to veterans (above-60).
ATHENS
Greek fan dies after violent pre-Athens match clashes
A 29-year old man died on Tuesday after being seriously injured in violent clashes between fans of the AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb soccer clubs before a scheduled match in Athens, Greek police said on Tuesday.
The man, an AEK fan, was stabbed several times during the clashes outside AEK’s football pitch in Nea Philadelphia late on Monday, a police official said.
New Delhi
Swimmer Shoan wins silver, Anupriya claims bronze
India’s Shoan Ganguly and Anupriya Valliyot Sasi claimed silver and bronze medals in the boys’ 400m individual medley swimming event and girl’s shot put, respectively, at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinbago. Ganguly came home with the best Indian time of 4:25.47. In the girl’s shot put, Anupriya threw the iron ball to a distance of 15.62m in her third attempt to claim the third spot.
Montreal
Wozniacki makes triumphant return
Caroline Wozniacki, in her first competitive match after more than three years away to start a family, cruised by Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell 6-2 6-2 to reach the second round of the Canadian Open. The Danish wildcard, who announced in June that she was coming out of retirement, showed great anticipation. Agencies
