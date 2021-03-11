Durand Cup football kicks off on Tuesday

Kolkata: Defending champions FC Goa will face Mohammedan Sporting in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday. The two sides will clash in a Group B game in what will be a repeat of last edition’s final.

Monaco

Benzema and De Bruyne up for UEFA Player of the Year

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne are in the running for UEFA’s 2021-22 men’s player of the year award after topping a 15-player shortlist. The winner will be announced with the UEFA men’s coach of the year and women’s player and coach of the year at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on August 25.

London

Fury retires days after making Chisora challenge

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Friday he is to “walk away” from boxing, two days after insisting he would make a comeback to the sport to complete a trilogy against fellow-Briton Derek Chisora.

London

World champ Tola withdraws from London Marathon

Ethiopia’s men’s world champion Tamirat Tola said on Friday he had pulled out of October’s London Marathon due to muscle fatigue. Tola won gold in Eugene, Oregon, last month in a championship record time of two hours, five minutes and 36 seconds.

Singapore

Ahlawat shoots 65, sits tied-3rd; Bhullar tied-46th

India’s Veer Ahlawat shot a 7-under 65 to be in third place at the International Series Singapore here today. Shubhankar Sharma (70-69) was T-20, while Rashid Khan (72-69) was T-36. Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-69) was T-46. Jyoti Randhawa (73-69), Ajeetesh Sandhu (70-72) and SSP Chawrasia (70-72) also advanced. Agencies