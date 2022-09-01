Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters beat Army Green, in quarters

Guwahati: Kerala Blasters qualified for the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup with a 2-0 victory over Army Green in a Group D match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here today. Muhammed Aimen and Aritra Das scored for the winners who were dominant throughout the game. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan stayed in contention for knockouts with a 2-0 win over Indian Navy.

TOWNSVILLE

Starc, Zampa help Australia demolish Zimbabwe

Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa collected three wickets apiece in Australia’s eight-wicket demolition of Zimbabwe in the second One-day International today, giving the home side an unassailable 2-0 series lead in Townsville.

London

Chelsea’s blues deepens after loss to Southampton

Chelsea are getting precious little return for being the biggest-spending team in Europe this summer. The Thomas Tuchel-coached side , lost 1-2 at Southampton on Tuesday. Agencies

