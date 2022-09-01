Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters beat Army Green, in quarters

Guwahati: Kerala Blasters qualified for the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup with a 2-0 victory over Army Green in a Group D match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here today. Muhammed Aimen and Aritra Das scored for the winners who were dominant throughout the game. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan stayed in contention for knockouts with a 2-0 win over Indian Navy.
TOWNSVILLE
Starc, Zampa help Australia demolish Zimbabwe
Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa collected three wickets apiece in Australia’s eight-wicket demolition of Zimbabwe in the second One-day International today, giving the home side an unassailable 2-0 series lead in Townsville.
London
Chelsea’s blues deepens after loss to Southampton
Chelsea are getting precious little return for being the biggest-spending team in Europe this summer. The Thomas Tuchel-coached side , lost 1-2 at Southampton on Tuesday. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...