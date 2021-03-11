Durand Cup: Lcoal favourites ATK Mohun Bagan shocked

Kolkata

Chennaiyin FC failed to go past Army Red and dropped points after an intense 2-2 draw, while Rajasthan United FC upset ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 in the Durand Cup here today.

Kolkata

Jhulan set for international retirement at Lord’s?

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in the women’s international cricket, is all set to retire at the hallowed Lord’s during India’s third and final ODI against England on September 24, according to a report. Jhulan will be given a “proper farewell” as she could not say “goodbye on the field”, ESPNCricinfo reported, quoting a board official.

Bridgetown (Barbados)

New Zealand beat West Indies by 50 runs in 2nd ODI

Finn Allen made 96 and Tim Southee took 4/22 as New Zealand beat West Indies by 50 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system in the second One-day International to level the three-match series. New Zealand made 212 batting first and West Indies were in dire straits at 27/6 until a long rain break and bold late-order batting changed the course of the match on Friday.

Karachi

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup, England series

Pakistan’s lead pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup and the home series against England with a knee injury, dealing a massive blow to the team’s prospects.

New Delhi

Neeraj can compete in Lausanne Diamond League

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, can compete in the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting on August 26 if he is “medically fit”, according to the president of the Athletics Federation of India. — Agencies