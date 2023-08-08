Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan blank Punjab for 2nd win

Kolkata

Reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced some anxious moments before prevailing over I-League winners Punjab FC 2-0 for their second successive win in the Durand Cup here today. Earlier, Liton Shil scored and was later sent off as Indian Army beat Odisha FC by a solitary goal in a Group F match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Vettori as head coach

Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad today announced the appointment of Daniel Vettori as their head coach, parting ways with Brian Lara after two seasons. This will be former New Zealand captain Vettori’s second coaching stint in the IPL

Bhagat-Kadam pair wins gold in Four-Nation meet

New Delhi

World No. 1 men’s doubles pairing of Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam won a gold medal in SL3-SL4 category at the Four Nations Para-Badminton International in Sheffield, England. Bhagat and Kadam defeated the Indian pair of Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar 21-17 21-17 to secure gold.

Simeone’s son Giuliano suffers horrific leg injury

Madrid

Giuliano Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, was taken off the field in an ambulance after sustaining a serious leg injury while playing for Spanish club Alaves on Sunday. The 20-year-old forward stayed down with players from both teams calling for help after seeing the apparent injury to his left foot.

Glover wins Wyndham Championship in thrilling finish

Greensboro (US)

Lucas Glover waited out a weather delay, received a lucky bounce on the last hole and claimed his fifth career PGA Tour title by winning the Wyndham Championship on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club here. Glover followed a third-round 62 with a 2-under-par 68 on Sunday to finish at 20-under 260, two strokes better than Russell Henley (69 on Sunday) and South Korean Byeong Hun An (67).

-Agencies

#Indian Army