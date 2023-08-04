Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan deliver 5-star show

Kolkata

The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant kicked off the season with an emphatic 5-0 win over Bangladesh Army FT, in the Durand Cup opener here today. India duo of Liston Colaco (14th minute), Manvir Singh (29th), Suhail Ahmad Bhat (39th), Lalrinliana Hnamte (59th) and Kiyan Nassiri (89th) were the scorers.

Miranda named India U-23 men’s team head coach

New Delhi

Clifford Miranda was today appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s U-23 team by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF). The AIFF also released a list of 28 probables for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar qualifiers.

Chelsea’s Nkunku injured; Jesus to miss EPL start

London

Newly signed Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku might miss the start of the Premier League season after coming off injured in the team’s final pre-season game in the USA. Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the English Premier League season after manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that the Brazilian has undergone a minor knee operation.

Teen GM Gukesh posts win in 2nd round of World Cup

Baku (Azerbaijan)

Teenaged Grandmaster D Gukesh posted a win over home favourite Misratdin Iskandarov in a second round match of the World Cup here today and overtook his idol Viswanathan Anand in live world (FIDE) rankings. The 17-year-old Gukesh outclassed Iskandarov of Azerbaijan in 44 moves in the second game of their second-round match. GM R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin and D Harika and R Vaishali also moved into the next round.

-Agencies

#Bangladesh