Durand Cup: Mumbai beat Mohammedan Sporting 3-1

Kolkata: Mumbai City FC defeated local favourites Mohammedan Sporting 3-1 in the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here today. Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored for the winners.

Jakarta

Indonesia Open: Ahlawat surges to tied-15th place

India’s Veer Ahlawat made a carded a fine 5-under 67 and rose to tied-15th with one more round remaining in the Indonesia Open here today. Among the other Indians who made the cut, Viraj Madappa (69) was T-22nd, Kartik Sharma (71) and S Chikkarangappa (71) were T-34 and Rashid Khan (73) was placed T-55th.

New Delhi

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin wins Switzerland event

Season leader long jumper Jeswin Aldrin produced his best performance in five months as he cleared 8.22 metres to win gold in the CITIUS Meeting in Bern, Switzerland. This was Aldrin’s fourth career-best performance. The CITIUS Meeting in Bern is a World Athletics Tour bronze level event.

Irvine (Scotland)

Aditi makes cut as Diksha misses out at Scottish Open

Golfer Aditi Ashok survived the cut line narrowly while Diksha Dagar missed out by a big margin at the end of the second round of the Women’s Scottish Open here. Aditi totalled 3-over 147 and was lying T-65th while Diksha missed the cut with a 9-over 153.

New Delhi

Fritz wins twice to reach DC Open semifinals

Taylor Fritz went 2 for 2 at the DC Open to reach the semifinals, first beating Andy Murray in a three-setter briefly interrupted by climate protesters and then heading out onto a different court three hours later to eliminate Jordan Thompson at night. Agencies

#Mumbai