Durand Cup: Mumbai City beat Sporting, enter final

Kolkata

A last-gasp goal by Bipin Singh helped Mumbai City FC pip Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 and advance to the Durand Cup final in their maiden appearance here today. It was a tale of missed chances by both the teams and just when the first semifinal was headed for extra-time, Mumbai scored the all-important goal in the 90th minute.

New Delhi

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of 'Indian cricket'

Former India opener Robin Uthappa, one of the heroes of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning national team, on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of "Indian cricket". The 36-year-old Uthappa, who last played for India in 2015, made the announcement on his social media handles.

Kolkata

Former Davis Cup captain Naresh Kumar passes away

Naresh Kumar, who famously mentored a young Leander Paes as India's Davis Cup captain, has passed away. He was 93. He is survived by his wife Sunita, son Arjun, and two daughters -- Gita and Preah.

Dubai

ICC T20 Rankings: Kohli jumps to 15th; Surya 4th

Star India batter Virat Kohli jumped 14 spots to be ranked 15th in the latest ICC T20 Internationals batting rankings after a fine show at the recently-concluded Asia Cup. Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav continued to remain the best-placed Indian batter as he held on to the fourth spot with 755 points in the batting list headed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (810). — Agencies