Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC qualify for quarterfinals

Kolkata
Mumbai City FC qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Durand Cup with a dominating 4-0 victory over Indian Navy FT here today. At Kokrajhar, Bodoland FC ended their maiden Durand Cup campaign with a historic 2-1 win over Odisha FC, their first win in the iconic tournament.
Newcastle
Lahiri, Bhullar among four Indians to make cut
Anirban Lahiri added a 2-under 69 to his first-round 70 as he remained tied-8th after first two rounds at the International Series England Golf Championship. Gaganjeet Bhullar compiled a superb second round of 4-under 67 to make the cut in T-39th place. Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-72) and Jyoti Randhawa (74-71) also ensures weekend action.
Dusseldorf
Junior women’s hockey team loses to Germany
The Indian junior women’s hockey team started its campaign at the Four Nations Tournament with a 1-3 loss to hosts Germany here today. Mumtaz Khan (60th) was the lone goalscorer for India. Hahn Marie (9th), Seidel Carolin (37th) and Lena Keller (58th) scored a goal each for Germany.
Mumbai
Malinga set to return to MI as fast bowling coach?
Former Sri Lankan pace ace Lasith Malinga is set to return to five-time champions Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL, this time as their fast bowling coach replacing Shane Bond, according to a report today. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
