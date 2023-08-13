Durand Cup: Nandhakumar ends EB’s 1,658-day wait

Kolkata

Seasoned Nandhakumar Sekar enjoyed the most defining day of his football career with a swerving left-footer that ended East Bengal’s 1,658-day derby jinx as the red-and-gold brigade beat arch-rivals Mohun Bagan 1-0 in a Durand Cup match here today. In Guwahati, Northeast United FC rode on an own goal by defender Sandesh Jhingan to hold FC Goa to a 2-2 draw.

Pujara hits another ton as Sussex trumps Somerset

Taunton

Cheteshwar Pujara’s love affair with the English summer continued as he scored his second List A ton in three games to guide Sussex to a comfortable four-wicket victory over Somerset in an One-Day Cup game. Pujara anchored a 319-run chase with an unbeaten 117 off 113 balls to take Sussex home with 11 balls to spare on Friday.

PSG sign Dembele amid Mbappe, Neymar conerns

Paris

France forward Ousmane Dembele joined Paris Saint-Germain today after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth ^50.4 million for the explosive winger. His arrival to PSG on a five-year contract comes amid speculations that Neymar could be on his way out. Dembele’s exit comes with the Spanish champions needing to reduce its debt and lower its wage burden.

Dortmund crush TSV Mainz to move into Round 2

Berlin

Forward Sebastien Haller scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cruised past fourth tier club TSV Schott Mainz 6-1 on Saturday in the German Cup first round to make a winning start to their domestic season. Dortmund, who last season missed out on claiming the Bundesliga title only by failing to win their final match, enjoyed a fine start and were never troubled. agencies

