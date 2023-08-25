Durand Cup: Northeast United FC enter semifinals

Guwahati: Phalguni Singh’s second half goal was enough for ISL side Northeast United FC to overcome a spirited Indian Army FC 1-0 in the first quarterfinal of the Durand Cup here today. Phalguni scored the winner in the 51st minute.
Chelmsford
County Championship: Umesh Yadav signs for Essex
Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has signed with Division One English County side Essex for the remainder of the 2023 championship. With three matches remaining, he has replaced injured New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell.
Patiala
Khalsa College honours world champion Parneet
Patiala’s Khalsa College on Wednesday honoured its World Archery Championship gold medallist student Parneet Kaur during a program with a sum of Rs 1 lakh. Parneet, who is a first year BA student, won a historic team gold in Berlin recently. Parneet’s coach Surinder Singh Randhawa was also honoured with an amount of Rs 21,000.
Geneva
FIFA opens case against Spanish football president
The International Federation of Association Football opened a disciplinary case against Spanish football president Luis Rubiales today for his behaviour at the recently-concluded FIFA Women’s World Cup final. Agencies
