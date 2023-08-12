Durand Cup: Odisha FC keep quarters hopes alive

Kokrajhar: Aphaoba Singh converted a penalty to help a young Odisha FC defeat I-League franchise Rajasthan United 2-1 for their first win of the Durand Cup here today. In Kolkata, David Lalhlansanga struck one and assisted in another as Mohammedan Sporting defeated Indian Navy 2-1 to notch up their first win.
Liverpool
Klopp confirms Liverpool close to signing Caicedo
Liverpool have reached an agreement of a reported £110 million with Brighton to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said today.
New York
Kyrgios withdraws from US Open with wrist issue
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday, as the Australian’s injury problems in a nightmare 2023 season showed no signs of easing. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...