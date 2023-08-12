Durand Cup: Odisha FC keep quarters hopes alive

Kokrajhar: Aphaoba Singh converted a penalty to help a young Odisha FC defeat I-League franchise Rajasthan United 2-1 for their first win of the Durand Cup here today. In Kolkata, David Lalhlansanga struck one and assisted in another as Mohammedan Sporting defeated Indian Navy 2-1 to notch up their first win.

Liverpool

Klopp confirms Liverpool close to signing Caicedo

Liverpool have reached an agreement of a reported £110 million with Brighton to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said today.

New York

Kyrgios withdraws from US Open with wrist issue

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday, as the Australian’s injury problems in a nightmare 2023 season showed no signs of easing. Agencies

#Indian Navy #Rajasthan