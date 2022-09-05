Durand Cup: Odisha FC keep their record perfect

Guwahati: Odisha FC pipped Army Green team 1-0 in the Durand Cup at here today. The Juggernauts thus became the only side in the tournament to finish their Group D campaign with an all-win record, having secured 12 points from four games.

Bolton (USA)

Lahiri lying fourth in LIV Golf after another fine round

India’s Anirban Lahiri compiled a fine 5-under 65 to go with his first-round 66, moving into the fourth place at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event. Lahiri, making his LIV debut, had seven birdies and two bogeys after a bogey-free first round.

Forso (Denmark)

Shubhankar shoots 71, lies 61st in Denmark

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma recovered from two bogeys and a double-bogey on the first six holes, later sinking five birdies to be T-61 at the Made in HimmerLand tournament here.

Barcelona

Barca newcomers lead 3-0 win, Madrid beat Betis

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde showed why Barcelona mortgaged part of its future for them by producing goals in a commanding 3-0 win at Sevilla in the Spanish league. Real Madrid ended Real Betis’ perfect start to the league after beating Seville’s other club 2-1.

Paris/Berlin

Mbappe scores twice in PSG win; Bayern held by Freiburg

Kylian Mbappe scored twice from Lionel Messi’s assists as PSG won 3-0 at 10-man Nantes to remain leaders of the Ligue 1 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich were held to 1-1 at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Agencies