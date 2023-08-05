Durand Cup: Parthib Gogoi guides NEUFC to 4-0 victory

Kolkata
Assam’s Parthib Gogoi recorded his first hat-trick at senior level as NorthEast United got their 132nd Durand Cup campaign off to a flying start, leading his side to a fluent 4-0 victory over Shillong Lajong here today.
New Delhi
Wushu player Sarwar fails dope test ahead of Asiad
Asian Games-bound Wushu player Owais Sarwar Ahenger and a minor swimmer have been handed provisional suspensions by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after the two athletes failed their dope tests.
London
Chelsea sign defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
Chelsea signed France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco today, the clubs announced. The 25-year-old Disasi signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club. British and French media reported that the transfer fee was €45 million.
Greater Noida
Indian lifter Martina wins silver in youth category
Martina Devi won the silver medal in women’s +81kg youth category in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on the penultimate day here today.
Jakarta
Indonesia Open: 5 Indians make cut after strong show
S Chikkarangappa, Viraj Madappa and Kartik Sharma led the way as five Indians entered the weekend rounds of the $500,000 Indonesia Open golf today. Madappa shot a 71 and a 68 as did Chikka, while Kartik after a first-round 68 had a 71 in the second round. They were all 5-under and were tied-25th. — Agencies
