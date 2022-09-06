Durand Cup: Rajasthan United, Chennaiyin in last-8

Kolkata: Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) and Chennaiyin FC qualified for the quarterfinals with contrasting 2-0 wins at the Durand Cup today. Youssef Atriss and Sergio Barboza Junior’s second-half strikes against Indian Navy ensured RUFC claimed the second spot in Group B. Meanwhile, Anirudh Thapa scored and assisted one as Chennaiyin got the better of Neroca FC.
Lausanne
India to open against Canada in FIH Nations Cup
The Indian women’s hockey team will open its campaign against Canada in the FIH Nations Cup to be held in Valencia, Spain, from December 11 to 17. India are placed in Pool B alongside Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for the next season’s FIH Pro League.
Forso (Denmark)
Shubhankar ends run of missed cuts to finish T-52
India’s Shubhankar Sharma shot a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish a modest tied-52 at the Made in HimmerLand tournament on the European Tour. The 26-year-old, who had rounds of 68, 70 and 71 on the first three days, finished 6-under for the week but the silver lining was that it ended his run of five missed cuts.
Milan
Roma fall to surprise 1st defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese
Two individual errors from Roma players led to two goals and saw Jose Mourinho’s side slip to its first defeat in Serie A as it was crushed 4-0 at Udinese.
Milan
Ruiz floors Ortiz 3 times to become heavyweight champ
Andy Ruiz knocked down Luis Ortiz three times on the way to becoming WBC heavyweight champ by a unanimous decision on Sunday. The judges scored the bout 114-111, 114-111 and 113-112 for Ruiz. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
One suspect in Canada mass stabbings found dead: Police
Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and that they beli...
Gujarat-origin Priti Patel resigns as UK Home Secretary, plans to support Truss as a backbencher
The Indian-origin senior minister, a close ally of Johnson, ...
Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car shortly before it crashed
The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check...