Durand Cup: Rajasthan United, Chennaiyin in last-8

Kolkata: Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) and Chennaiyin FC qualified for the quarterfinals with contrasting 2-0 wins at the Durand Cup today. Youssef Atriss and Sergio Barboza Junior’s second-half strikes against Indian Navy ensured RUFC claimed the second spot in Group B. Meanwhile, Anirudh Thapa scored and assisted one as Chennaiyin got the better of Neroca FC.

Lausanne

India to open against Canada in FIH Nations Cup

The Indian women’s hockey team will open its campaign against Canada in the FIH Nations Cup to be held in Valencia, Spain, from December 11 to 17. India are placed in Pool B alongside Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for the next season’s FIH Pro League.

Forso (Denmark)

Shubhankar ends run of missed cuts to finish T-52

India’s Shubhankar Sharma shot a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish a modest tied-52 at the Made in HimmerLand tournament on the European Tour. The 26-year-old, who had rounds of 68, 70 and 71 on the first three days, finished 6-under for the week but the silver lining was that it ended his run of five missed cuts.

Milan

Roma fall to surprise 1st defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese

Two individual errors from Roma players led to two goals and saw Jose Mourinho’s side slip to its first defeat in Serie A as it was crushed 4-0 at Udinese.

Milan

Ruiz floors Ortiz 3 times to become heavyweight champ

Andy Ruiz knocked down Luis Ortiz three times on the way to becoming WBC heavyweight champ by a unanimous decision on Sunday. The judges scored the bout 114-111, 114-111 and 113-112 for Ruiz. Agencies