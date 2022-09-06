Dustin living the LIV Golf, wins in Boston

Bolton (US), September 5

Dustin Johnson rammed home a 35-foot eagle putt on the first playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational Boston on Sunday over India’s Anirban Lahiri and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann.

Johnson reached the green in two at the par-5 18th hole at The International in Bolton, Mass. His uphill putt had plenty of pace, and it bounced off the back of the cup before dropping. One of the biggest names in golf to make the initial jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in June, Johnson won the Saudi-funded upstart tour’s fourth event – claiming his first win anywhere since February 2021.

“It’s a great victory,” said Johnson, a two-time Major winner. “Obviously we’ve got a great field, a lot of great players. Yeah, it’s up there for sure.” Johnson shot a 5-under 65 in his final round, with six birdies and just one bogey. He finished the three-round event at a 15-under 195. — Reuters