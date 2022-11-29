Dutch coach says 'won't take risks'

Dutch striker Memphis Depay will not be rushed back into the starting line-up for the Netherlands’ final Group A match against hosts Qatar, manager Louis van Gaal said. Netherlands are joint top of the group on four points with Ecuador and the sides have identical records, so goal difference could well be needed to decide top spot. After two defeats Qatar will be playing only for pride on Tuesday, and on paper the Dutch should win handsomely. Asked if Barcelona forward Depay, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two months prior to the World Cup but only started on the bench against Senegal or Ecuador, Van Gaal sounded a cautious tone.

Cameroonians during their team’s match against Serbia. Reuters

I wouldn’t change a thing, says Qatar coach

Qatar’s coach Felix Sanchez said he would not change a thing if he were to go back in time to before the start of the World Cup. The host nation were the first to be eliminated from the finals after losing to Ecuador and Senegal, and they are playing the Netherlands on Tuesday in a game the European side need to win to advance to the last-16. Qatar are bottom of Group A with no points, while the Netherlands and Ecuador share the lead with four points, ahead of Senegal on three points. “If I go back in time? It’s easy to talk about things after it’s over,” Sanchez told a news conference. Agencies