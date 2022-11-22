Dutch leave it late vs Senegal

DOHA, November 21
Netherlands scored twice in the final minutes through Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaassen to beat Senegal 2-0 in their World Cup Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium today.
The Dutch, who missed out on the 2018 World Cup, looked to be heading for a scrappy goalless draw after wasting several good chances but Man of the Match Gakpo beat goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and nod in a deep Frenkie De Jong cross with the back of his head.
Klaassen then pounced on a weak Mendy save to score on the rebound nine minutes into stoppage time.
The Dutch join Ecuador, 2-0 winners over Qatar on Sunday, on three points at the top of the group and the top two meet on Friday. — Reuters
Captains forced into ditching OneLove armband
Doha: The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear ‘OneLove’ armbands at the World Cup under pressure from FIFA, their associations said in a joint statement today. FIFA has threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband which was introduced to support diversity and inclusion. England captain Harry Kane spoke on Sunday of his desire to wear the armband ahead today’s game against Iran.
“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the statement said. Reuters
