Dutch leave it late vs Senegal

DOHA, November 21

Netherlands scored twice in the final minutes through Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaassen to beat Senegal 2-0 in their World Cup Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium today.

The Dutch, who missed out on the 2018 World Cup, looked to be heading for a scrappy goalless draw after wasting several good chances but Man of the Match Gakpo beat goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and nod in a deep Frenkie De Jong cross with the back of his head.

Klaassen then pounced on a weak Mendy save to score on the rebound nine minutes into stoppage time.

The Dutch join Ecuador, 2-0 winners over Qatar on Sunday, on three points at the top of the group and the top two meet on Friday. — Reuters