Dutch ready for Afghan test

LUCKNOW, November 2

Netherlands will aim to build momentum after their World Cup win over Bangladesh last time out and are banking on their knowledge of the conditions here to help when they face Afghanistan, Dutch all-rounder Colin Ackermann said today.

The Dutch climbed off the bottom of the table into eighth spot with an 87-run victory over Bangladesh on Saturday and are familiar with the BRSABVE Stadium heading into tomorrow’s clash at the venue having lost narrowly to Sri Lanka there.

“Obviously we’ve got some momentum from our previous game against Bangladesh,” Ackermann told reporters. “I think we’re pretty lucky that we’ve played here before at this venue. I don’t think Afghanistan have played here before. So we’re familiar to the conditions from our game (with) Sri Lanka. Hopefully that will give us a few positives leading into tomorrow.”

Afghanistan face Australia and South Africa after playing Netherlands and a couple of upset wins in their last three games would boost their slender hopes of making the semis.

However, head coach Jonathan Trott would not dwell on that possibility despite masterminding stunning wins over defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“We’re not going to make the semifinals by just talking about it,” the former England batsman said. “We have to play good cricket. As long as we play good cricket, we’ll give ourselves the best chance of being able to do that. That starts tomorrow and how well we start tomorrow is going to be crucial and how well we finish.” — Reuters

