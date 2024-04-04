East Bengal back in playoffs mix with victory over Kerala

Kochi: East Bengal FC were back in the playoffs mix after registering a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. East Bengal have now moved to 21 points from 20 matches, and their upcoming fixtures against Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC will be critical to see if they manage to break into the top-six.

Chattogram (Bangladesh)

Kumara claims 4 wickets as Sri Lanka win 2nd Test

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka swept the two-Test series against Bangladesh with a 192-run victory in the second match. Sri Lanka won the first Test by 328 runs and with the series sweep maintained their record of not losing a Test in Bangladesh.

Astana

Shuttler Anmol enters last-16 of Kazakhstan Challenge

Young Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb overcame a strong challenge from compatriot Malvika Bansod to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Kazakhstan International Challenge. The 17-year-old Anmol overcame Malvika’s challenge 21-13 22-20 in 59 minutes.

Barcelona

Spanish police detain former football chief Rubiales

Spanish police detained former football federation president Luis Rubiales on his return to the country amid an ongoing corruption probe, Spain’s Civil Guard said. Agencies

