East Bengal beat NorthEast United 3-1 in ISL

Guwahati

East Bengal snapped their winless run against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a comfortable 3-1 victory here today. Goal from Cleiton Silva (11th minute), Charis Kyriakou (53rd) and Jordan O’Doherty (84th) ensured the three points for East Bengal, before Matt Doherty’s consolation goal (90+2) opened NorthEast United’s goal account for the season.

Odense

Srikanth bows out of Denmark Open

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the Denmark Open badminton tournament after suffering a straight-game defeat to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the pre-quarterfinals here today. Srikanth lost 13-21 15-21 to the seventh seed in 35 minutes. In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded seventh, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 21-14 21-16 win over Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Maulana Bagas in a 36-minute match. The women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand as well as the mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals.

New Delhi

India to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs, two Tests in Dec

India will tour Bangladesh for the first time since 2015 for three ODIs and two Tests beginning December 4. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: “With the crucial World Test Championship points at stake, the two Test matches are very important.” Agencies