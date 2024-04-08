East Bengal register vital win to dash BFC’s playoff hopes

Kolkata: Saul Crespo and Cleiton Silva were on target as East Bengal FC edged out Bengaluru FC 2-1 in their Indian Super League match. Bengaluru pulled one back through skipper Sunil Chhetri, who converted a penalty, but their chances of entering the ISL playoffs vanished with the defeat. East Bengal moved to sixth place with this win.
Chennai
Haryana City win ‘Road To Old Trafford’ tournament
Haryana City FC were crowned the champions in the Road To Old Trafford 5-a-side football competition, organised by English football club Manchester United. Haryana prevailed over Gunners FC of Bengaluru in a nail-biting penalty shootout after the game was locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.
Kolkata
ISL-bound Mohammedan confident of meeting criteria
First roadblock cleared after winning their maiden I-League title, Mohammedan Sporting are now confident of fulfilling the ‘Rs 100-crore bank guarantee requirement’ that will pave their way to the top-tier Indian Super League next season. The 133-year-old club, second oldest in Kolkata Maidan after Mohun Bagan, will play in the ISL next season, subject to fulfilling Indian Club Licensing System Premier 1 criteria.
New Delhi
Hero MotorSports consolidate second spot
Sebastian Buhler and Ross Branch managed creditable top-10 finishes as Hero MotoSports Team Rally fortified their overall second position after the fourth stage of the Rally Raid Portugal.
Fort Lauderdale (US)
Messi scores on return, helps Miami get 2-2 draw
Lionel Messi returned and helped salvage a tie for Inter Miami. Messi scored shortly after checking in to begin the second half and helped set up Leo Afonso’s go-ahead score two minutes later. But Cole Bassett scored in the 88th minute for the Colorado Rapids and the game ended 2-2. —Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy scam: Delhi court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the s...
Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports
Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...
Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces
Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...