East Bengal register vital win to dash BFC’s playoff hopes

Kolkata: Saul Crespo and Cleiton Silva were on target as East Bengal FC edged out Bengaluru FC 2-1 in their Indian Super League match. Bengaluru pulled one back through skipper Sunil Chhetri, who converted a penalty, but their chances of entering the ISL playoffs vanished with the defeat. East Bengal moved to sixth place with this win.

Chennai

Haryana City win ‘Road To Old Trafford’ tournament

Haryana City FC were crowned the champions in the Road To Old Trafford 5-a-side football competition, organised by English football club Manchester United. Haryana prevailed over Gunners FC of Bengaluru in a nail-biting penalty shootout after the game was locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Kolkata

ISL-bound Mohammedan confident of meeting criteria

First roadblock cleared after winning their maiden I-League title, Mohammedan Sporting are now confident of fulfilling the ‘Rs 100-crore bank guarantee requirement’ that will pave their way to the top-tier Indian Super League next season. The 133-year-old club, second oldest in Kolkata Maidan after Mohun Bagan, will play in the ISL next season, subject to fulfilling Indian Club Licensing System Premier 1 criteria.

New Delhi

Hero MotorSports consolidate second spot

Sebastian Buhler and Ross Branch managed creditable top-10 finishes as Hero MotoSports Team Rally fortified their overall second position after the fourth stage of the Rally Raid Portugal.

Fort Lauderdale (US)

Messi scores on return, helps Miami get 2-2 draw

Lionel Messi returned and helped salvage a tie for Inter Miami. Messi scored shortly after checking in to begin the second half and helped set up Leo Afonso’s go-ahead score two minutes later. But Cole Bassett scored in the 88th minute for the Colorado Rapids and the game ended 2-2. —Agencies

