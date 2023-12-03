Echoes of a heartbreak

Santiago, December 2

Annu’s brace went in vain as India lost 2-3 to Belgium in a closely-contested Pool C match to slump to their second consecutive defeat in the FIH Junior World Cup here today.

England came back from two goals down to win 5-2 against USA.

In order to qualify for the quarterfinals, India had to win. Instead, they let the opportunity slip and are all but out of the reckoning.

With Germany hitting Canada for eight later in the day, the Indian hopes of progressing were dashed as a Canadian win could’ve seen them through to the last-8 stage.

Annu (47th, 51st minutes) struck twice in a span of four minutes from a penalty corner and a penalty stroke to draw level after Belgium raced to a 2-0 lead through goals from Noa Schreurs (5th) and France de Mot (42nd).

But it was not to be India’s day as Astrid Bonami (52nd) scored the winner from a penalty stroke.

India are currently placed third in Pool C with three points from three games, while Germany are secondwith six points in three games. Belgium are atop the pool with an all-win record from three matches.

India applied pressure from the onset and secured an early penalty corner, but couldn’t convert their chances into goals.

Belgium, however, not only defended solidly to deny India an early advantage but also initiated counterattacks. This strategy paid off when the Schreurs scored a remarkable field goal, giving Belgium an early lead.

With the score in their favour, Belgium intensified their attacks by frequently penetrating the circle, restricting India’s chances of equalising in the opening quarter, which concluded with Belgium leading 1-0.

Determined to turn the tide, India adopted an aggressive approach in the second quarter. Nevertheless, Belgium’s steadfast defence thwarted India’s attempts, preserving their 1-0 lead at halftime as the second quarter ended goalless.

Keen to maintain their lead, Belgium prioritised ball possession in the third quarter while consistently penetrating India’s circle.

Despite their efforts, a remarkable save by Khushboo denied Belgium from furthering their advantage.

However, Belgium eventually broke through as De Mot converted a penalty corner, doubling their lead. The penultimate quarter concluded 2-0 in favour of Belgium.

In the final quarter, India started on the offensive, which led to a penalty corner and Annu made no mistake in scoring their first goal of the match. Empowered, India picked up the pace as one their attacks resulted in a crucial penalty stroke that Annu calmly converted, to level the scores. But, moments later, Belgium were also awarded a penalty stroke, which was slotted past India’s goalkeeper by Bonami.

Spain score eight

Spain set the pitch ablaze with a big victory against Zimbabwe in the first match of Day 3. Having lost to Argentina earlier in their first match of the competition, Spain looked aggressive and dominant right from the start.

It was a goal fest as they scored eight past Zimbabwe and Teresa Lima was the star for Spain as she scored a hat-trick.

England roar back

It was a cracker of a match as England came back from 2-0 down to win 5-2. It was Claudia Swain who opened the scoring for England in the 27th minute and then they went on to score four more in the second half. With this win, England went to the top of Pool D with six points from two matches. — Agencies

