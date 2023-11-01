Eighth wonder: Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or yet again

Paris, October 31

The list reads 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and now 2023. Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record-extending eighth time on Monday after fulfilling his life’s ambition by leading Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar last year.

Adding to his silverware the one major trophy that eluded him in his storied career was the decisive factor in an otherwise quite mundane season — for his standards — at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old Messi won ahead of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. Messi thanked his Argentina coach, teammates and staff for making his victory possible. “Tonight I’m enjoying myself. It’s a pleasure that will never leave me, and I hope to be able to enjoy it for many years to come,” he said. — AP

