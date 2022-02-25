Elanga’s elegance saves Man U

Madrid, February 24

Atletico Madrid got nearly everything they wanted against Manchester United in the Champions League — except for the win.

Atletico kept old foe Cristiano Ronaldo in check on Wednesday and got a stellar performance from his Portugal teammate Joao Felix, but a defensive lapse near the end meant Diego Simeone’s team had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Felix — once touted as the next Ronaldo — was the most dangerous forward and put the hosts ahead with a diving header seven minutes into the match, but substitute Anthony Elanga equalised in the 80th shortly after coming off the bench in one of the few times the Atletico defence broke down.

“I think it was my first touch,” said Elanga, who became United’s youngest-ever scorer in the knockout stage at 19 years, 302 days. “I’ve dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against a top team like Atletico Madrid.”

Atletico were in control during most of the match at the Wanda Metropolitano and twice hit the crossbar, including with an 86th-minute shot by Antoine Griezmann.

19United’s Elanga is youngest-ever scorer in the event’s knockout stage at 19 years, 302 days.

1Felix is the first Portuguese player to score a Champions League goal against United since Ronaldo found the net for Juventus against them in November 2018.

1Ronaldo’s one goal in his last nine games in all competitions is one of his leanest spells since becoming a scoring machine in his first stint with United from 2003-09.

— AP

Final not in Russia?

UEFA will move this year’s Champions League final from St Petersburg in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a source said today. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on Friday morning and it is expected to agree on moving the final. ap

Red-hot Reds

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored twice each as Liverpool crushed Leeds United 6-0 on Wednesday to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points. It was Liverpool’s ninth in a row in all competitions. reuters