 Elgar’s SA on how to bat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Elgar’s SA on how to bat

Elgar’s SA on how to bat

Emotive ton for opener as hosts take 11-run lead

Elgar’s SA on how to bat

Dean Elgar (in pic) made 140 to eclipse KL Rahul (101), who is only the second Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test ton in South Africa, after Rishabh Pant. Reuters, PTI



Centurion, December 27

An unbeaten century from veteran Dean Elgar and fifty on debut from David Bedingham allowed South Africa to take an 11-run lead with five wickets in hand over India when bad light ended play on the second day of the first Test.

The 36-year-old Elgar is retiring from international cricket after the two-Test series but played one of the best innings of his long career as he scored an emotive 140 not out to help the hosts to 256/5 in reply to India’s first innings total of 245.

He will resume tomorrow with Marco Jansen, with South Africa seeking to build a substantive lead.

Dean Elgar (not in pic) made 140 to eclipse KL Rahul (101), who is only the second Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test ton in South Africa, after Rishabh Pant. Reuters, PTI

Elgar, who took over the captaincy after Temba Bavuma pulled his hamstring fielding yesterday, played some unusually flamboyant front-foot strokes in a chanceless innings against a fearsome attack on a track set up for the seamers.

He scored a 14th Test century but his first at Centurion, which is his home ground.

“It just clicked for me today. I didn’t have a lot to lose. I wanted to play with a bit of freedom,” Elgar said at stumps. He brought up his ton in 140 balls and featured in two important partnerships — 93 runs for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi, which set a good foundation, and 131 with Bedingham for the fourth wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah marked his return to Tests with two wickets. PTI

The 29-year-old Bedingham looked assured and confident on debut as he scored 56 before being bowled by Mohammed Siraj, who finished the day with figures of 2/63.

Jasprit Bumrah also took two wickets, squaring up de Zorzi (28) and forcing a thick edge to third slip and then bowling Keegan Petersen for two.Siraj had taken the first wicket of the innings when Aiden Markram went cheaply for five in the fourth over of South Africa’s knock.

Late start

Earlier, KL Rahul completed his century before India were dismissed for 245 in their first innings, moving on from 208/8 overnight with play commencing 25 minutes late because of light drizzle.

Rahul, who was 70 not out at the start, went to an eighth Test ton in spectacular fashion, hammering a six into the crowd as the tourists added 37 runs to their first day score before being bowled out.

He had provided stout resistance on the opening day as South Africa threatened to dismiss India cheaply but were let down by spilt catches and inconsistent bowling.

Rahul came out again today with the same aggressive intent and put away the bad balls to reach his century before being the last man dismissed as Nandre Burger bowled him for 101 off 137 balls.

Burger finished with 3/50 on his debut with Kagiso Rabada the pick of the home bowlers with 5/59. — Reuters

Scoreboard

India 1st innings

Y Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17

R Sharma c Burger b Rabada 5

S Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2

V Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 38

S Iyer b Rabada 31

KL Rahul b Burger 101

R Ashwin c sub b Rabada 8

S Thakur c Elgar b Rabada 24

J Bumrah b Jansen 1

M Siraj c Verreynne b Coetzee 5

P Krishna not out 0

Extras: (b 2, lb 8, nb 1, w 2) 13

Total: (all out, 67.4 overs) 245

FOW: 1-13, 2-23, 3-24, 4-92, 5-107, 6-121, 7-164, 8-191, 9-238

Bowling O M R W

Kagiso Rabada 20 4 59 5

Marco Jansen 16 2 52 1

Nandre Burger 15.4 4 50 3

Gerald Coetzee 16 1 74 1

South Africa 1st innings

A Markram c Rahul b Siraj 5

D Elgar not out 140

T de Zorzi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 28

K Petersen b Bumrah 2

D Bedingham b Siraj 56

K Verreynne c Rahul b Krishna 4

M Jansen not out 3

Extras: (lb 8, nb 8, w 2) 18

Total: (5 wickets, 66 overs) 256

FOW: 1-11, 2-104, 3-113, 4-244, 5-249

Bowling O M R W

Jasprit Bumrah 16 3 48 2

Mohammed Siraj 15 0 63 2

Shardul Thakur 12 2 57 0

Prasidh Krishna 15 2 61 1

Ravichandran Ashwin 8 3 19 0

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

2
Punjab

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

3
J & K

Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

4
Diaspora

Indian Consulate in New York showcases valour of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons on Veer Bal Diwas

5
Chandigarh

15 flights diverted from Delhi to Chandigarh due to bad weather

6
India

25 Indians from grounded Romanian plane seeking asylum in France freed: Reports

7
J & K

'There will be justice', says Rajnath Singh as he meets families of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri

8
India

Russia and India mull joint production of modern weapons, Foreign Minister Lavrov says after holding talks with Jaishankar

9
Diaspora

6 of Andhra Pradesh family die in US as car collides with truck; were relatives of YSR Congress Party MLA

10
Uttar Pradesh Explainer

Ram Mandir—the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol and the politics

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...

Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report

Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report

The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...

Popular yesteryear Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71

Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71

Had been unwell for quite some time

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time highs

With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...

In a bizarre and hilarious event, Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan paused as third umpire gets stuck in lift

Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan

The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...


Cities

View All

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Amritsar district

Vigilance catches PUDA XEN taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Manager shot at in robbery at hotel

Looking back 2023: Snatchings, robberies remain bane of holy city

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

No Chandigarh tableau for R-Day Parade

Vivek High faces recognition withdrawal

Moderate to dense fog expected over 3 days

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

DU graduates show resilience amid placement challenges

Rise in crimes against children calls for tough measures: DPCC chief

Delhi Police nab conman-cricketer

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Patiala DC shares success mantra, says stay focused to achieve goals

Loud music robs residents of good night’s sleep

Natak melas held to raise awareness on pollution