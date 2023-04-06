 Ellis in wonderland : The Tribune India

Ellis in wonderland

Bowler stars with four wickets after Dhawan, Prabhsimran fire for Punjab

Ellis in wonderland

Punjab Kings’ Nathan Ellis was named the Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals. IPL



Guwahati, April 5

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh smashed classy half-centuries before Nathan Ellis’ exploits with the ball guided Punjab Kings to a nervy five-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here today.

Young Prabhsimran (60) and veteran skipper Dhawan (86 not out) pummelled the Rajasthan Royals’ attack as Punjab posted a challenging 197/4 after being asked to bat.

Rajasthan were then blown away by Ellis (4/30) before Shimron Hetmyer (35) and young Impact Player Dhruv Jurel (32 not out) stitched a 62-run partnership to get Rajasthan back in the game.

But the IPL’s costliest overseas recruit — Sam Curran — justified his top billing by brilliantly defending 15 in the last over to restrict Rajasthan to 192/7.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh provided the early breakthrough as he accounted for both openers. Rajasthan sent Ravichandran Ashwin to open in place of Jos Buttler, who had walked off the field grimacing after taking Shahrukh Khan’s catch earlier. Yashasvi Jaiswal was first to go as he sent the ball straight to the fielder. He was followed by Ashwin, who perished for a duck. Coming at No. 3, Buttler hit an 11-ball 19. He was dropped in the third over but do couldn’t much as he became Ellis’ first victim of the night.

Skipper Sanju Samson (42 off 25) looked in good touch as he timed the ball well. He smacked Harpreet Brar for back to back boundaries before greeting Ellis with two fours. Rajasthan were 89/3 at the halfway mark but Punjab’s bowlers managed to dry out the boundaries. With the required run-rate increasing, Samson succumbed under the pressure. Ellis then sent back local favourite Riyan Parag (20 off 12) and claimed Devdutt Padikkal’s wicket (21) before Hetmyer and Jurel brought the equation down to 15 off the last over.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 197/4 (Dhawan 86*, Prabhsimran 60; Holder 2/29); RR: 192/7 (Samson 42, Jurel 32*; Ellis 4/30). — PTI

KKR opt for Roy

Kolkata: England opener Jason Roy was today roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders KKR to give the side a boost in the absence of regular captain Shreyas Iyer and the pull-out of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The franchise did not elaborate whether Roy will be available for the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. “Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England’s Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore for the TATA IPL 2023 from his base price of Rs 1.5 crore,” it stated. Roy is likely to replace Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who opened in their match against Punjab Kings and scored 22 from 16 balls. The purple brigade already have N Jagadeesan to don the gloves

Prabhsimran gets first IPL fifty

Punjab Kings’ Prabhsimran Singh made 60 and shared a 90-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan. PTI

Guwahati: Young opener Prabhsimran Singh scored his first half-century in the IPL with an attacking 60 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati today. The wicketkeeper-batter from Patiala smashed three sixes and seven fours in his 34-ball innings and shared a 90-run opening partnership with captain Shikhar Dhawan (86 off 56) to take Kings to 197/4. The 22-year-old came into the season having played just six games across four seasons, with a highest score of 19, since making his debut in 2019. He started the season with a 12-ball 23 against Kolkata Knight Riders before grabbing his 10th T20 half-century.

There were some nervous moments but I was keeping my calm and the same with the bowlers. There was a lot of dew. The bowlers did a great job. I was happy with the score we put up. They bowled well and bowled very good yorkers. We’ve gotten a great start playing well and I’m doing my best to increase my strike rate. — Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab Kings’ captain

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

3
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4
Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

5
Jalandhar

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

6
Nation

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

7
Delhi

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

8
Nation

You proved me wrong: Padma awardee Shah Ahmed Qadri to PM Modi

9
Nation

Suspect who set passengers ablaze on Kerala train nabbed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

10
Nation

SC refuses to entertain 14 Opposition parties' petition against 'misuse' of CBI, ED against political rivals

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills

North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills

The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...

India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies

India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies

In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP

Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP

‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’

Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number

Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number

The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Accused Hardial’s quizzing leads to recovery of over 2-kg heroin

Turning love for cars into her calling

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses

UP man held for extortion bid

Work hit as sub-registrar offices await notification

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Excise 'scam': ED claims fresh proof against Manish Sisodia

Gangster ‘Boxer’ in 8-day custody of Delhi Police

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Send crop damage reports on time: Revenue Minister

As Sushil Rinku joins AAP, Congress tries to keep its Jalandhar West flock intact

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Child care institution in Nawanshahr soon

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

MC chief, AAP MLA inspect ongoing works

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister

Address farmers’ problems: Jai Inder

2 TIET students hurt in attack by outsider

1-day seminar on National Education Policy organised