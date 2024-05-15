Elorda Cup: Gaurav in semis, Shiva bows out

PTI

Astana (Kazakhstan): India’s Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s +92kg semifinals while veteran Shiva Thapa made a first-round exit from the Elorda Cup boxing tournament here today. Gaurav eked out a hard-fought 3-2 win over local favourite Danial Saparbay in his opening bout to confirm at least a bronze medal. But six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva went down fighting 1-4 against Kazakh Abduali Almat in the 63.5kg bout. Sanjay (80kg) also exited the competition after a 0-5 loss against current Asian Games champion Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan of China.