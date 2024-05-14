Elorda Cup: Nikhat Zareen starts with 5-0 win

PTI

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 13

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg) made a rampaging start to her campaign with a convincing 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Rakhymberdi Zhansaya on the opening day of the Elorda Cup boxing tournament here today.

Minakshi (48kg) and Anamika (50kg) also made winning starts to their campaign. While Minakshi progressed to the next round with a 4-1 victory over Gassymova Roxana of Kazakhstan, Anamika defeated Zhumabayeva Arailym after the referee stopped the contest.

Ishmeet Singh (75kg) and Sonia (54kg), however, bowed out after losing 0-5 against Kazakhstan’s Armanuly Armat and China’s Chang Yuan, respectively.