Elorda Cup: Nikhat Zareen starts with 5-0 win

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 13
Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg) made a rampaging start to her campaign with a convincing 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Rakhymberdi Zhansaya on the opening day of the Elorda Cup boxing tournament here today.
Minakshi (48kg) and Anamika (50kg) also made winning starts to their campaign. While Minakshi progressed to the next round with a 4-1 victory over Gassymova Roxana of Kazakhstan, Anamika defeated Zhumabayeva Arailym after the referee stopped the contest.
Ishmeet Singh (75kg) and Sonia (54kg), however, bowed out after losing 0-5 against Kazakhstan’s Armanuly Armat and China’s Chang Yuan, respectively.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal
Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...
On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh
‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...