Elorda Cup: Sumit punches semifinals ticket

PTI

Astana (Kazakhstan), June 28

Indian boxer Sumit confirmed a bronze medal for the country with a win over Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Tangatar in the 86kg quarterfinals of the Elorda Cup here today. Sumit showcased his power and precision to win 5-0.

Zoram Muana displayed superior technique in the 51kg category pre-quarterfinals to beat another Kazakh, Daryan Kulzhabayev, by a 4-1 verdict. Sanjay (80kg) faced a formidable opponent in Khabibullaev Turabek of Uzbekistan and lost his quarters bout 0-5.

In the women’s last-8, Shivender Kaur (50kg) lost 1-4 to Gulnar Tarapbay of Kazakhstan, Sonia Lather (57kg) went down 0-5 against home favourite Grafeyeva Viktoriya, while Poonam (60kg) lost 2-3 to Issayeva Shakhnaz of Kazakhstan.