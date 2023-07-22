Emerging Asia Cup: India A set up final meet with Pak

Colombo: India A set up a Emerging Asia Cup final against Pakistan A after defeating Bangladesh A by 51 runs in the semifinals here today. Bangladesh had India on the ropes, bundling them out for 211, a total made possible by captain Yash Dhull’s impressive 66 off 85 balls. But the Indian spinners made use of the slow pitch to pack Bangladesh off for 160. Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu took 5/20. Earlier, Pakistan A defeated Sri Lanka A by 60 runs.
New Delhi
Bumrah to play practice matches, informs BCCI
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is in the final stage of rehabilitation after undergoing surgery, the BCCI said today, while Rishabh Pant is training after recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash. The governing body added that injured batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have “resumed batting in the nets”.
Denia (Spain)
Diksha lies 10th as Wolf leads in Spain
Diksha Dagar continued her fine run this season with a stunning birdie-birdie finish that saw her card a 2-under 70 at the La Sella Open in Spain. The Indian golfer was tied-10th. Diksha was three shots behind the sole leader, Christine Wolf of Austria.
Riyadh
Manchester City’s Mahrez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli
Manchester City’s Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez has completed a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said. Mahrez has become Al Ahli’s latest signing . Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...
Brother beheads sister after she eloped with man of same village, carries severed head to police station
The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fateh...