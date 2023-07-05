Emerging Asia Cup: Yash Dhull to lead India A side

New Delhi, July 4
Ignored for Duleep Trophy after a poor First-Class season, Yash Dhull got a massive boost today after being named as captain of the India A team for the Emerging Asia Cup One-day tournament in Sri Lanka from July 13 to 23.
Punjab Ranji captain Abhishek Sharma will be the vice-captain in the team comprising U-23 players. India are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE and Pakistan, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Oman form Group A. Nepal will be fielding its senior team.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai; Ajit group also issues notice for its meet
Pawar senior named Awhad as chief whip after nephew Ajit Paw...
Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral
A case has been registered against the accused under section...
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states