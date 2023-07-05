Emerging Asia Cup: Yash Dhull to lead India A side

PTI

New Delhi, July 4

Ignored for Duleep Trophy after a poor First-Class season, Yash Dhull got a massive boost today after being named as captain of the India A team for the Emerging Asia Cup One-day tournament in Sri Lanka from July 13 to 23.

Punjab Ranji captain Abhishek Sharma will be the vice-captain in the team comprising U-23 players. India are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE and Pakistan, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Oman form Group A. Nepal will be fielding its senior team.