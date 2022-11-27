 England arrives for 1st test series in Pakistan since 2005 : The Tribune India

England arrives for 1st test series in Pakistan since 2005

England will kick off the tour in Rawalpindi, which hosts the first test from next Thursday

England arrives for 1st test series in Pakistan since 2005

The three-test series will be part of World Test Championship. Photo Credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB



AP

Islamabad, November 27

England’s cricket team arrived in Islamabad early Sunday to play its first test series in Pakistan since 2005.

Led by Ben Stokes, England will kick off the tour in Rawalpindi -- an adjacent city to Islamabad -- which hosts the first test from next Thursday. The second test will be played at Multan from December 9-13 before England round off the tour with the final test at Karachi from December 17-21.

England had played a seven-match T20 series in Pakistan prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia where it went on to beat Pakistan in the final.

England was due to tour Pakistan last year before the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates but abandoned the tour due to security concerns after New Zealand had aborted its tour to Pakistan just minutes before the toss in the first ODI at Rawalpindi.

There were some concerns over England’s test tour to Pakistan after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded in Wazirabad, a district in eastern Punjab province, during his protest against the sitting government.

“It's been a long time since England have played test cricket in Pakistan,” Stokes had said in Abu Dhabi last Friday where the team trained for a week before flying out to Pakistan.

“With what happened with Imran Khan recently, there was a little bit of concern, but we have Reg Dickason, who has been the security man for many years with England, and we left it in his capable hands.” Last Monday Khan had met with the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja and British High Commissioner in Lahore and assured the officials that his protest against the government will not disturb England cricket team's tour to Pakistan.

Pakistan had hosted England twice in a test series at UAE over the last 17 years with foreign teams reluctant to travel to Pakistan after the Sri Lanka cricket team was attacked in Lahore in 2009.

However, since 2015 Pakistan has started regaining the confidence of foreign countries that it could organise international games at home and have hosted almost all the major cricketing nations, including South Africa and Australia.

The three-test series will be part of World Test Championship where Pakistan is sitting in fifth place while England is seventh. Pakistan needs to win the three-test series to keep its hopes alive for next year's final.

Pakistan will be without its key fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who has been ruled out of the series due to knee injury. The home team has also dropped middle-order batter Fawad Alam and ace leg-spinner Yasir Shah due to poor form.

Uncapped fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Ali have been called up to the squad along with mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, who is expected to make his debut during the series.

England also has injury concerns ahead of the first test with fast bowler Mark Wood in doubt due to a hip injury. Stuart Broad has been given paternity leave from the tour as England will be banking on its experienced fast bowler James Anderson to trouble Pakistan batters.

England has included 18-year-old Leicestershire all-rounder Rehan Ahmed in the squad after originally drafting him as a net bowler for the tour.

Squad: Ben Stokes (capt), Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Jamie Overton, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.  

#Cricket #England #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India

2
Nation

'Women look good even if they don't wear anything', says Ramdev at yoga training programme in Thane

3
Punjab

Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' to former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah

4
Nation

‘Galwan’ tweet controversy: Mamaearth apologises for supporting Richa Chadha

5
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup: Mom-of-5 from Kerala takes solo road trip to Qatar to watch Messi in action

6
Haryana

Haryana panchayat election results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting under way; INLD leader Abhay Chautala's son wins in Sirsa, BJP MP Nayab Saini’s wife loses in Ambala

7
Diaspora

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

8
World

Woman flies 5,000 km to meet online lover, gets killed for vital body organs

9
Nation

AIIMS ransomware attack: Key patient data at risk of leak, sale on Dark Web, says experts

10
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

Shanghai hit by Covid protests as anger spreads across China

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...

Haryana Panchayat Poll Result LIVE updates: Counting of votes for panchayat samiti, zila parishad under way

Haryana panchayat election results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting under way; INLD leader Abhay Chautala's son wins in Sirsa, BJP MP Nayab Saini’s wife loses in Ambala

The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads...

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

Poonamdeep Kaur will be DC, Barnala, Komal Mittal goes as DC...

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

Saini was hit and dragged by a white pickup truck at the int...

Satyendar Jain’s Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

Satyendar Jain's Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

This is ostensibly the fourth CCTV footage that has emerged ...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ indefinite protest begins

Farmers' indefinite protest begins

Pak drone shot down near IB

Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Traffic on Islamabad-Gawal Mandi Chowk road needs streamlining

Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Nomadic 'cat-hunters' threat to wildlife in Malwa region

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

Commuters harassed at Housing Board Chowk in Chandigarh

Two bikers run over by truck in Mohali

Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

Satyendar Jain’s Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

Satyendar Jain's Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

DSGMC to back BJP in Delhi civic body elections

Anurag targets AAP on 'false' promises

More women nominees in the fray for MCD poll

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Wait gets longer to see sugar mill functional

Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held

Markfed officer held for 'seeking' Rs 35K bribe

Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

Civic body’s C&D waste mgmt plant yet to see the light of day

Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist

Wait for RT-PCR lab gets longer

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Shortage of drivers limits Patiala health officials’ field visits

Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue

PLW Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship: RPF defeat Personnel Department team by 104 runs