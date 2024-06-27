England coach Southgate targeted after 0-0 draw

Cologne

Top of the group, unbeaten and on the favourable side of the draw for the knockout phase of Euro 2024. It’s a case of job done for England at this stage. Try telling that to the fans who jeered loudly and threw beer cups as the final whistle blew on a 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

East Rutherford

Copa America: Martinez fires Argentina into quarterfinals

After nearly 90 minutes of total domination, Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals after the ball ricocheted in front of the net during a frantic scramble. Lautaro Martinez scored off the last in a series of rebounds in the 88th minute. — Agencies

