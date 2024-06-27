England coach Southgate targeted after 0-0 draw

Cologne
Top of the group, unbeaten and on the favourable side of the draw for the knockout phase of Euro 2024. It’s a case of job done for England at this stage. Try telling that to the fans who jeered loudly and threw beer cups as the final whistle blew on a 0-0 draw with Slovenia.
East Rutherford
Copa America: Martinez fires Argentina into quarterfinals
After nearly 90 minutes of total domination, Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals after the ball ricocheted in front of the net during a frantic scramble. Lautaro Martinez scored off the last in a series of rebounds in the 88th minute. — Agencies
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
South Africa defeat Afghanistan by 9 wickets, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat
CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case
Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens