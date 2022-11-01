England face NZ with one eye on the skies

Brisbane: England must get past in-form New Zealand tomorrow if they are to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track but their hopes of reaching the semifinals would also suffer a heavy blow if the Brisbane weather refuses to play ball. England are in a precarious position after their rain-hit defeat to Ireland and with last week’s eagerly-anticipated encounter with champions Australia abandoned without a ball being bowled. Reuters
