England fall short as West Indies hang on for draw

St John’s

England fell short of victory as West Indies survived for a tense draw despite a top-order collapse on the final day of the first Test on Saturday. Four wickets down and 36 overs to survive, experienced allrounder Jason Holder and first-innings century-maker Nkrumah Bonner took the hosts to safety.

Chonburi (Thailand)

Aditi shoots 5-under, finishes tied-44th

Aditi Ashok shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to finish tied-44th at the Honda LPGA Thailand. Aditi ended the week at 11-under 227. Nanna Koerstz Madsen beat Xiyu Lin in the playoff to win the title.

Karachi

Khawaja, Carey power Australia to 505/8 vs Pak

Usman Khawaja’s marathon 160 and Alex Carey’s career-best 93 helped Australia rack up 505/8 against Pakistan on Day 2 of the second Test today. Islamabad-born Khawaja’s third century in four Tests included 15 fours and a six.

Bhopal

Mehuli wins women’s 10m rifle gold in national trials

Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal beat Karnataka’s Tilottama Sen 17-9 to win gold in the women’s 10m air rifle National T2 trials.

Milan

Milan go five points clear in Serie A with Empoli win

AC Milan extended their lead at the top of Serie A to five points after Pierre Kalulu’s first-half strike earned a 1-0 home win over Empoli. Meanwhile, in the German League, Bayern Munich again dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim. Agencies

Neymar, Messi jeered by seething PSG fans in 3-0 home win

Paris: Neymar and Lionel Messi felt the heat from Paris Saint-Germain’s angry fans following another Champions League humiliation, getting whistled every time they touched the ball during a 3-0 home win against Bordeaux today. Even when Neymar scored the second goal against rock-bottom Bordeaux the fans jeered him. Even when Messi embarked on a trademark run from deep and hit the post he got booed. While the runaway leaders moved 15 points clear in a league they usually dominate, the fans want success elsewhere. Yet PSG blew it again in the Champions League this week against Real Madrid. A few weeks ago they also got knocked out of the French Cup and coach Mauricio Pochettino is widely expected to be replaced next season. At which point Kylian Mbappe might be playing for Real Madrid. His contract runs out in June and he can leave on a free transfer. PSG’s top scorer was the only player spared the whistles when the team names were read out. AP

Chelsea sink Newcastle

London: Kai Havertz scored an 89th-minute winner to give Chelsea a 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United today in their first home match since Britain’s government sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich with an asset freeze. Havertz almost had a second in added time. Reuters