England held by Denmark after Hjulmand stunner

FRANKFURT, June 20

England must wait to secure a berth in the knockout stage of the European Championship after a 1-1 draw with Denmark, a game that Harry Kane brought to life with an early goal but which ended with the Three Lions clinging on for a single point.

It was a second successive lacklustre performance from Gareth Southgate’s men, who squandered the chance to become the first England team to win their two opening games at a Euro tournament. The draw leaves the 2020 runners-up, previously touted as tournament favourites, at the top of Group C on four points, while Denmark are second on two after Slovenia’s 1-1 draw with Serbia earlier.

Kane — who has now scored more goals at major tournaments than any other England player with 13 — got England on the scoreboard in the 18th minute when Kyle Walker swooped in behind an unsuspecting Victor Kristiansen and fired in a cross that eventually fell to Kane.

The captain lunged and sent a left-footed shot from close range into the bottom left corner. The goal draws him level with Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney as the players to score for England at the most major tournaments, with four apiece.

Denmark were the better team after that, however, and an equaliser felt inevitable.

The Danes capitalised on England’s sloppy play in the 34th minute when Kane’s pass up the field from a throw-in went to Kristiansen, who passed to Hjulmand. The 24-year-old launched a rocket from about 30 yards out that ricocheted off the left post and into the net. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England