FIH Pro League: England hit by Covid, games postponed

New Delhi, March 29
The upcoming FIH Pro League double-header between the women’s hockey teams of India and England was postponed today due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the British camp.
The matches were scheduled to be played on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The sport’s governing body FIH said the matches have been postponed “due to a high number of Covid cases and injuries affecting the English team.”
“FIH, @TheHockeyIndia and @EnglandHockey are monitoring the situation. Further information will be given as soon as available,” FIH said in a tweet.
“The England Women’s Team have had to cancel their travel to India for the double-header FIH Pro League matches on 2nd and 3rd April due to several members of the team testing positive for Covid-19 while some were unavailable due to injuries in the squad,” HI said.
While the women’s matches were deferred, the men’s fixtures between India and England will be played as planned this weekend.
The Indian women’s team is currently third in the league standing, having won three games, drawn two and lost one. This is not the first time India’s Pro League fixture has been postponed. Earlier this month, the Indian men’s team’s matches against Germany were also postponed. —
