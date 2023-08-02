Women’s World Cup: England take rout route into last-16

Sydney, August 1

With two goals and three assists, Lauren James made a big impact as England advanced to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup today with a 6-1 rout of China.

The Chelsea forward scored her second and third goals of the tournament with two wonderful strikes as the European champions finished atop Group D with three straight wins.

1 It was a record World Cup defeat for Asian champions and 1995 semifinalists China, who exit in the group stage for the first time in eight appearances at the showpiece

Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, substitute Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also added goals at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium, and China’s Wang Shuang pulled one back from the penalty spot. The Lionesses equalled their biggest-ever World Cup win, matching the margin against Argentina in 2007. England also set a World Cup record by scoring in 16 consecutive games at the tournament.

US stumble into last-16

Auckland: United States reached the knockout stages with a 0-0 draw against Portugal, surviving a late onslaught from the tournament debutants to keep their title defence alive.

Dutch delight

Dunedin: Esmee Brugts netted two long-range stunners as Netherlands rediscovered their scoring touch in a crushing 7-0 win over Vietnam, reaching the knockouts in style and locking up top spot in Group E. — Agencies

#China #England