England turn to AI to choose playing XI

PTI

London, May 4

England are using artificial intelligence (AI) while picking their playing XI, women’s head coach Jon Lewis has revealed, saying the technology provided crucial feedback as far as match-ups are concerned and also helped them win the T20 series against Australia.

We are able to run simulated teams versus the simulated opposition to give us an idea about how those teams may match up against each other. We used it very successfully in the Ashes last summer with match-ups against the Australian side. — Jon Lewis, england women coach

Lewis said he got to know about the technology, powered by a London-based company PSi, while he was coaching the UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in March 2023.

Interestingly, Steve Borthwick, the England Rugby Union coach, who also manages rugby league team Wigan Warriors and English Football League One side Wigan Athletic, has also used the same system, a website reported.

The England head coach said the AI system has successfully helped them take the eventual call of picking one player when two in-form players with almost similar skill sets were up for selection in a game against Australia during the Women’s Ashes last year.

“We are able to run simulated teams versus the simulated opposition to give us an idea about how those teams may match up against each other,” Lewis told a website. “I can send multiple different line-ups to the company and they run, I think it’s about 250,000 simulations per team that I send with all the different permutations that could happen in the game.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Australia #Cricket #England #London