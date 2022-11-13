England win the toss, to field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

PTI

Melbourne, November 13

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG here on Sunday.

Both teams are fielding unchanged playing XIs.

While England beat India in the semifinal, Pakistan defeated New Zealand in their last four clash.

Pakistan and England are both former champions, having won the title in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid.

Toss news from the MCG 🏟



England have won the toss and opted to bowl in the #T20WorldCupFinal against Pakistan 🏏#PAKvENG | 📝: https://t.co/HdpneOINqo pic.twitter.com/I2ucGfsYCs — ICC (@ICC) November 13, 2022

#Cricket #England #Pakistan