England win toss, elect to bat in U-19 World Cup final against India

PTI

North Sound (Antigua), February 5

England captain Tom Prest won an important toss and elected to bat against India in the final of the U-19 World Cup here on Saturday.

Both India and England are playing an unchanged side in the title clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The two finalists set up the summit showdown without losing a match.

Teams:

India U-19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull ©, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana (w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar England U-19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest ©, James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden.