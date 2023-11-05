England’s nightmare ends, Aussies dream on

Ahmedabad, November 4

Defending champions England were eliminated from the 50-over World Cup after their 33-run defeat by Ashes rivals Australia here today.

Australia posted 286 all out with Marnus Labuschagne (71) top-scoring for them after the five-time champions were put in to bat.

Adam Zampa picked 3 wickets. PTI

England managed 253 in reply to slump to their sixth defeat in seven matches and stay rooted to the bottom of the table. Opener Dawid Malan (50) and Ben Stokes (64) smashed half-centuries but England did not produce significant partnerships and were bowled out in 48.1 overs.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa was the Player of the Match for his stellar bowling that included the prized wickets of England captain Jos Buttler, Stokes and Moeen Ali (42).

“It certainly feels like a low point,” Buttler said after the side’s premature exit from the 10-team tournament. “To be stood in this position having arrived in India with high hopes is incredibly tough and disappointing. It hurts a lot.”

Earlier, Chris Woakes rattled Australia, removing both the openers inside six overs after Buttler elected to field.

Labuschagne and Steve Smith then shored up Australia with a 75-run partnership. Cameron Green (47) and Marcus Stoinis (35) scored briskly and Zampa contributed a quick 29 runs. — Reuters

#Australia #England