Eng's Topley out of T20 WC with injury

London: England seamer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia due to ligament damage to his left ankle, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said today. The 28-year-old will be replaced by fellow left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills, who was travelling with the squad as a reserve player. Topley, who has picked up 22 wickets in as many T20 games, sustained the injury during a fielding drill ahead of the England’s warm-up game against Pakistan in Brisbane on Monday. reuters