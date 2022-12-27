Erigaisi in joint lead with Carlsen, Fedoseev

Almaty (Kazakhstan): India’s star player Koneru Humpy won three games in four rounds to share the second place with four others in the women’s event of the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships, which began today. In the open section, young Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi is in joint lead with 4.5 points from five rounds along with Magnus Carlsen and Vladimir Fedoseev.

Rio de Janeiro

Brazil pursuing France great Zidane for manager’s job

Zinedine Zidane has emerged as a frontrunner to assume Brazil’s vacant head coaching job, according to media reports in the South American country.

Kochi

Sandeep’s late strike vaults Kerala to third place

Kerala Blasters FC extended their unbeaten streak to seven games after a late goal from Sandeep Singh earned them a 1-0 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here today. The win moved them up to third place. AGENCIES