Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess title

New Delhi

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi came up with another superb performance to clinch the title after a final round draw in the Stepan Avagyan memorial chess tournament in Jermuk, Armenia. Arjun, the highest rated player here, tallied 6.5 points out of a possible nine. The victory also meant that Arjun’s steady climb continued and he is now at 2778 in live rating points, taking him to world No. 4.

Boston

Celtics beat Mavs for record 18th NBA title

Jayson Tatum recorded 31 points and 11 assists as Boston Celtics locked up their record 18th championship with a 106-88 blowout of Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown was selected the Finals MVP after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists.

Chennai

Chennaiyin FC rope in young forward Gurkirat

Talented young forward Gurkirat Singh has been roped in by Chennaiyin FC as their eighth signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The 20-year-old from Punjab, who is known for his ability to operate on the left wing, has joined from Mumbai City FC on a two-year deal. Agencies

