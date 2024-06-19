Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess title

New Delhi
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi came up with another superb performance to clinch the title after a final round draw in the Stepan Avagyan memorial chess tournament in Jermuk, Armenia. Arjun, the highest rated player here, tallied 6.5 points out of a possible nine. The victory also meant that Arjun’s steady climb continued and he is now at 2778 in live rating points, taking him to world No. 4.
Boston
Celtics beat Mavs for record 18th NBA title
Jayson Tatum recorded 31 points and 11 assists as Boston Celtics locked up their record 18th championship with a 106-88 blowout of Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown was selected the Finals MVP after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists.
Chennai
Chennaiyin FC rope in young forward Gurkirat
Talented young forward Gurkirat Singh has been roped in by Chennaiyin FC as their eighth signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The 20-year-old from Punjab, who is known for his ability to operate on the left wing, has joined from Mumbai City FC on a two-year deal. Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail
Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...
Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’
This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...
Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms
www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...
Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi
Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth