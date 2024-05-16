Erling Haaland double puts Manchester City within striking distance

London, May 15

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0 and moved to within one win of a record fourth straight Premier League title. The three-time defending champions will go into the final round of games on Sunday with a two-point lead over Arsenal.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior got brace in his league game. Reuters

City host West Ham in their last league game, while Arsenal are also at home against Everton. “The tennis players say the serve to win Wimbledon, the last game, is the most difficult one,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “We know what we’re playing for. The tension is there, the rival is so good. It’s why it is difficult, we know that.”

Haaland fired City ahead in the 51st minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he converted Kevin De Bruyne’s cross from close range.

He struck his second from the penalty spot in the first minute of stoppage time after Pedro Porro had brought down Jeremy Doku.

Real rout

Madrid: Real Madrid presented their 36th Spanish league trophy to the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium , then followed up the celebrations with a 5-0 rout of Alaves that featured a pair of goals by Vinicius Junior and another by Jude Bellingham. Federico Valverde and Arda Guler also scored for Madrid. — AP

#England #London